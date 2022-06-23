Two years after Covid-19 shutdown stadiums open to capacity crowds

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — just over two years ago — professional sports stadiums in SA have the go-ahead to host crowds at 100% capacity again.

Health minister Joe Phaahla on Wednesday lifted more of the country's Covid-19 regulations, including limitations on gatherings.

Regulations from March lifted a limit of an initial return to sport of 2,000 supporters in professional sports stadiums to 50% of capacity, with all attendees having to prove their vaccinated status or provide a Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours.

A department of sport senior official confirmed to TimesLIVE that stadiums are fully open now.

Supporters will also no longer be required to wear masks or produce proof of vaccination certificates to attend sports events. Though the details are still to be clarified, individual sports associations or teams may still be able to enforce a mask or vaccination rule at stadiums.