Kyrgios poised for major breakthrough at Wimbledon: Evert

Nick Kyrgios could finally be ready to deliver on the promise he has flashed throughout his turbulent career when he brings his powerful game to the grass courts of Wimbledon next week, said tennis great Chris Evert.

While the hugely talented Australian often bamboozles opponents with an array of incredible shots, his antics on the court and run-ins with umpires have often dominated the headlines and he has yet to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Evert, who last month finished chemotherapy for stage one ovarian cancer, said she has been impressed by what she has seen from the 27-year-old.

"I've been watching him a lot since I've been bedridden with Covid-19," Evert told reporters on a video call on Wednesday.