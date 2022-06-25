×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Teen Lara Van Niekerk cruises into swimming world champs final

25 June 2022 - 13:03 By SPORTS REPORTER
SA swimmer Lara van Niekerk. File photo
SA swimmer Lara van Niekerk. File photo
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Lara van Niekerk stormed to victory in her 50m breaststroke semifinal in Budapest on Friday night to book a spot in her first-ever World Championships final.

The 19-year-old once again dipped under 30 seconds, winning her semifinal in 29.99, qualifying third-fastest for the final. The only swimmers quicker were Italian world record-holder Benedetta Pilato, who won the other semifinal in 29.83, and former world record-holder Ruta Meilutyte, who finished second in 29.97.

“I knew I was ahead — I didn’t really see anyone, but I knew it was going to be close,” Van Niekerk said.

“I’m happy to be under 30 seconds again. It shows that it’s starting to become consistent, going under 30 seconds.”

On competing in her first international final at senior level, the Pretoria teen added: “I think I’m just going to go out there and enjoy it, not let the pressure get to me and just see what I can do.”

Speaking about Saturday night’s final and taking on the likes of Pilato and Meilutyte, Van Niekerk’s coach Eugene da Ponte said: “We’ve always been pretty good at not racing the people next to us and just racing the clock.

“So we’ve got a time in mind of what might win it tomorrow and that’s going to be what we’re chasing. We’re not going to be too worried about who is swimming next to us.”

Adding what the ultimate goal is, Da Ponte said: “Obviously a gold medal. Being a world champion, besides the Olympics, is the pinnacle for any athlete. But I would be happy for her to just medal.”

New costume, new gala, new challenge for Lara

Lara van Niekerk dives into world championship action in Budapest today as SA bids to make its first finals on the second day of the gala.
Sport
6 days ago

The other South African in action on Friday evening, Emma Chelius, just missed out on a spot in the 50m freestyle final after finishing in ninth place overall.

Chelius finished fifth in her semifinal in 24.87, exactly the same time she swam in the morning heats, and missed out on the final by one hundredth of a second.

“Obviously I’m quite disappointed after coming so close to being in that final,” the Durban swimmer said.

“I knew it was going to be very close. I was up against some really fast girls and it’s down to those tiny details.

“Unfortunately I fell just outside the final but we’re building towards Commonwealths and I’m really excited to see that I’m on track, so looking forward to Birmingham and hoping to go a little bit faster there. I always learn something new when I’m racing against girls of this calibre so it’s been an awesome experience.”

Earlier on Friday Ayrton Sweeney made history becoming the first male artistic (previously synchronised) swimmer to represent SA, and Africa, at the World Championships.

Competing with Laura Strugnell, the pair finished 13th overall in the Mixed Duet Free preliminaries.

“Today Laura and I made history,” said the elated Sweeny who previously represented the country in swimming on many occasions.

“It was the most incredible experience — it was just unreal.”

READ MORE

Sates eighth in first world champs final as SA water polo women just miss out

SA’s Matt Sates finished eighth in his first ever World Championships final in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday night.
Sport
1 day ago

Sates secures spot in his first ever world champs final

Matt Sates booked a place in his first World Championships final in Budapest on Tuesday night.
Sport
3 days ago

Cough pours cold water on Sates’s world championship challenge

The ill-timed ailment has put the 18-year-old swimmer’s participation in Budapest in jeopardy
Sport
1 week ago

Matthew Sates’s coach still grappling with million dollar question

Matthew Sates’s date with destiny remains shrouded in uncertainty.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  2. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad gets down to training Soccer
  3. Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane baffled why Gavin Hunt remains without a job Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns put another good player on loan Soccer
  5. Former AmaZulu goalkeeper Siya Mbatha slams 'male escort' rumours Soccer

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'