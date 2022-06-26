Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare wins Spar 10km race in Durban

“My plan was to give everything and win this race because I was ready and determined,” Tadu said.

“When I arrived at the 9km mark the leading pack was still with me and I knew it was a do-or-die moment.”

Johannes, who won the opening race in Gqeberha in 31:53, said she was not at her best ahead of the race as she did not rest enough after missed flights to Durban.

“I was not feeling well and it was not my day. I woke up on Saturday morning and I missed my flight in Namibia to SA and I had to stay at the airport for about three hours.

“When I finally arrived in Johannesburg, I stayed at the airport for five more hours and once again I missed the flight to Durban. I only arrived in Durban on Saturday night and I did not have enough rest.