Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare wins Spar 10km race in Durban
Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare produced a scintillating performance to win the Spar 10km Grand Prix race in 31 min 50 sec in difficult Durban conditions on Sunday.
She was followed in second by Helalia Johannes of Namibia who crossed the finishing line in 31:59 and Ethiopian Selam Gebre completed the top three in 32:17.
The first South African home was Irvette van Zyl in time of 33.03 with Kesa Molotsane completing the top five in 33:16 on a chilly morning at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Tadu’s win has thrown the Grand Prix wide open, with two races down, as she has recorded her first victory after Johannes won the opening race last month in Gqeberha.
“My plan was to give everything and win this race because I was ready and determined,” Tadu said.
“When I arrived at the 9km mark the leading pack was still with me and I knew it was a do-or-die moment.”
Johannes, who won the opening race in Gqeberha in 31:53, said she was not at her best ahead of the race as she did not rest enough after missed flights to Durban.
“I was not feeling well and it was not my day. I woke up on Saturday morning and I missed my flight in Namibia to SA and I had to stay at the airport for about three hours.
“When I finally arrived in Johannesburg, I stayed at the airport for five more hours and once again I missed the flight to Durban. I only arrived in Durban on Saturday night and I did not have enough rest.
“On Sunday morning, I woke up at 4am and my body was tired. I was feeling a bit dizzy and when I went to the race I was tired.”
Van Zyl, who was the first SA runner home, also said she encountered problems but was happy to finish fourth.
“It wasn’t the most comfortable run for me today, unfortunately I got sick a week ago and I was a bit on damage control. I felt a bit off balance and but I just focused on taking one kilometre at a time and just to get to the finish line.
“I am really happy to have reached the finish line, time could have been faster but I am a really happy with my performance.”
