Will-o'-the-wisp Hekkie Budler edges title eliminator with late knockdown

Hekkie Budler toppled Mexican Elwin Soto with a flash knockdown in the last round to steal a unanimous but narrow 12-round decision in their world title eliminator in Mexicali on Saturday night.

The three judges scored it 114-113 for Budler, SA’s most decorated boxer with four mainstream belts to his name over his 15-year career.

Budler’s record improved to 34 wins and four defeats while Soto, a former WBO champion, dropped to 19-3.

The victory now places the 34-year-old South African in line to challenge for the WBC light-flyweight crown held by Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji.

Budler, who has held the IBF, WBA and the Ring belts in this division, controlled the fight from the outside, using his superior reach and crafty movement that often had Soto hitting into fresh air.

Soto was the heavier puncher, although the bombs he did manage to land didn’t seem to faze the South African, who reportedly went into the contest as a 4-1 underdog.

Despite his superior skills, Budler needed the late knockdown to convince the judges he had won the fight.

It was a moment of brilliance, catching Soto as he was pulling back and knocking him slightly off balance, just enough for the Mexican to plant his left hand on the canvas to keep himself upright. His glove was the only thing that touched the floor, but that counts as a knockdown in boxing and the referee started counting.