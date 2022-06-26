Boxing
Will-o'-the-wisp Hekkie Budler edges title eliminator with late knockdown
SA fighter will now challenge for WBC crown
Hekkie Budler toppled Mexican Elwin Soto with a flash knockdown in the last round to steal a unanimous but narrow 12-round decision in their world title eliminator in Mexicali on Saturday night.
The three judges scored it 114-113 for Budler, SA’s most decorated boxer with four mainstream belts to his name over his 15-year career.
Budler’s record improved to 34 wins and four defeats while Soto, a former WBO champion, dropped to 19-3.
The victory now places the 34-year-old South African in line to challenge for the WBC light-flyweight crown held by Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji.
Budler, who has held the IBF, WBA and the Ring belts in this division, controlled the fight from the outside, using his superior reach and crafty movement that often had Soto hitting into fresh air.
Soto was the heavier puncher, although the bombs he did manage to land didn’t seem to faze the South African, who reportedly went into the contest as a 4-1 underdog.
Despite his superior skills, Budler needed the late knockdown to convince the judges he had won the fight.
It was a moment of brilliance, catching Soto as he was pulling back and knocking him slightly off balance, just enough for the Mexican to plant his left hand on the canvas to keep himself upright. His glove was the only thing that touched the floor, but that counts as a knockdown in boxing and the referee started counting.
Budler spent most of the first two rounds on his bicycle, boxing from behind his jab and moving out from each exchange.
He suffered a small cut above the left eye from a clash of heads caused by Soto barrelling forward, but that was quickly controlled by his cornermen.
By the third round Budler stood in the middle of the ring, fending off his opponent’s attacks.
Soto occasionally landed his sweeping rights, but they made no impact on Budler, who was busier and more accurate with his punches.
Budler never gave Soto a chance to settle, throwing punches and moving away after each exchange.
Soto’s frustration showed in the fifth when he moved backwards and invited the South African to come forward. Budler declined and waited for the Mexican to advance once again.
The Mexican’s best rounds were the sixth and the ninth, landing some good shots to the head and the body, but Budler took them well and pressed on with his will-o’-the-wisp tactics.
Budler’s movement was superb and a couple of times he landed a few quick blows and then slid away from the advancing Soto, positioning himself right behind his opponent, in time for him to turn around and start punching again.
Budler comfortably out-skilled his 25-year-old opponent, although that was not recognised by the one-point margins of the three judges; had that fight been staged in South Africa, the gap would surely have been far larger.
Trainer Colin Nathan had insisted before the fight that Budler, who also once held the WBA strawweight crown, had another world title campaign in him.
Budler has proven him right.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.