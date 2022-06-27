Wimbledon day 1: Rusty Djokovic sees off Kwon, Jabeur crushes Bjorklund

He secured victory with an ace on his first match point and will next meet either Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia or Poland's Kamil Majchrzak. It was Djokovic's 80th Wimbledon win and he became the only man to have won 80 matches at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur proved far too strong for Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden, sweeping past the qualifier 6-1 6-3 to book her spot in the second round.

After reaching a career-high ranking of second, 2021 quarterfinalist Jabeur served strongly and dominated from the baseline against the 125th-ranked Bjorklund who made her debut at the grass court Grand Slam this year.

Jabeur arrived in London having lifted a grass court title in Berlin two weeks back and was in an attacking mood in her first career meeting with the 23-year-old Swede on a cloudy day on Court One. The Tunisian broke Bjorklund's serve three times to take the opening set and a single break was enough in the second for Jabeur to seal victory in 53 minutes.

Jabeur converted her first match point when Bjorklund sent a backhand long. She will next meet Canadian Rebecca Marino or qualifier Katarzyna Kawa of Poland for a place in the third round.