×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Feisty, chuntering Aussie Kyrgios edges past wild card Jubb in five sets

28 June 2022 - 18:49 By Reuters
Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand against Paul Jubb of Great Britain in their first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 on June 28 2022.
Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand against Paul Jubb of Great Britain in their first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 on June 28 2022.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Feisty Australian Nick Kyrgios came through a five-set first-round Wimbledon thriller against British wild card Paul Jubb on Tuesday as his fearsome serve, including 30 aces, eventually overpowered the 22-year-old 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5.

It was an unexpectedly testing examination for Kyrgios as the British outsider kept his cool in the face of the Australian's usual verbal antics, but fell just short.

“It was tough, he had nothing to lose and he played exceptional tennis at times,” Kyrgios said. “He's going to be a good player for sure, I'm just happy to get through.

“Playing here is a lot of fun. I talk a lot on the court but off the court I'm not too bad.”

Kyrgios looked fairly flat in losing the opening set to a player whose career highlight was winning the US NCAA college title in 2019, and in his frustration he hammered a ball high and out of Court Three.

Kyrgios is a player the word “chuntering” was invented for as he seems to need to keep up a running monologue to get himself motivated. He took great offence at a single fan uttering an almost polite boo, complaining to the umpire, “You don't accept a hat with two logos on but you accept disrespect of an athlete?”

Kyrgios then complained about a line judge “reporting him” to the umpire. “Not one person has come here today to hear her speak,” he said.

The chat appeared to energise him as he began to find his range in a strong second set but Jubb refused to lie down, being edged out in the third and going toe to toe to take the fourth on the back of a strong tiebreak. The Briton, in only his second Wimbledon appearance having lost in the first round three years ago, was ice-cool in ignoring any potential distraction from Kyrgios’s running commentary, which included another extended whinge over a non-signalled net cord in the tiebreak.

It is now eight years since Kyrgios stunned then world number one Rafa Nadal to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals but he has never matched that since and has reached only one other Grand Slam quarter — in Australia in 2015. The 27-year-old has slipped to world number 40 but his serve remains out of the top drawer, demonstrated when he ripped through the third game of the deciding set to love in 43 seconds before breaking Jubb.

When serving for the set, however, Kyrgios stood back to admire a drop shot, only to be left stranded when Jubb brilliantly ran it down en route to his own break back. Jubb then failed to convert a break point and, serving to take the match to a decisive tiebreak, leaked a couple of shots wide to help Kyrgios secure victory.

READ MORE

Murray through despite slow start, Alcaraz survives five-set whirlwind

Twice former champion Andy Murray showed he still has plenty to offer at Wimbledon as he overcame a slow start to beat Australian James Duckworth on ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Wimbledon day 1: Rusty Djokovic sees off Kwon, Jabeur crushes Bjorklund

Top seed Novak Djokovic overcame a dogged challenge from 81st-ranked Korean Kwon Soon-woo and his own grass court rustiness to reach the Wimbledon ...
Sport
1 day ago

Back at Wimbledon: Serena needed time to heal after rough 2021

Serena Williams needed to heal physically and mentally in a difficult year away from tennis due to injuries and had doubts about her comeback at one ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return

Rafa Nadal returns to Wimbledon for the first time in three years but it will feel a little odd for the Spaniard who, for the first time at the All ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: ‘I love Pitso and will always love Pitso’ Soccer

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms