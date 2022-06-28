Feisty, chuntering Aussie Kyrgios edges past wild card Jubb in five sets

Kyrgios then complained about a line judge “reporting him” to the umpire. “Not one person has come here today to hear her speak,” he said.

The chat appeared to energise him as he began to find his range in a strong second set but Jubb refused to lie down, being edged out in the third and going toe to toe to take the fourth on the back of a strong tiebreak. The Briton, in only his second Wimbledon appearance having lost in the first round three years ago, was ice-cool in ignoring any potential distraction from Kyrgios’s running commentary, which included another extended whinge over a non-signalled net cord in the tiebreak.

It is now eight years since Kyrgios stunned then world number one Rafa Nadal to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals but he has never matched that since and has reached only one other Grand Slam quarter — in Australia in 2015. The 27-year-old has slipped to world number 40 but his serve remains out of the top drawer, demonstrated when he ripped through the third game of the deciding set to love in 43 seconds before breaking Jubb.

When serving for the set, however, Kyrgios stood back to admire a drop shot, only to be left stranded when Jubb brilliantly ran it down en route to his own break back. Jubb then failed to convert a break point and, serving to take the match to a decisive tiebreak, leaked a couple of shots wide to help Kyrgios secure victory.