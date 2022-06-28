Williams sisters are legends, not me, says Swiatek after 36th straight win

“I didn't know it was going to be possible for me to show that much consistency, and actually to win tournaments. But I'm just really happy and I'm trying to use it the best way possible.”

Swiatek travels with a psychologist in her team and thinks that helps deal with the burden of expectations.

“This is a Grand Slam. We have to perform better because the expectations around are bigger.

“I'm trying to avoid thinking about that and just accept it that it's there. But make my routines the same way so I feel the same way.”

Coco Gauff made sure she was not thrown off course by the noisy racket created by Nick Kyrgios in a nearby court or by the fact she managed to convert only four of 25 break points as she reached the second round.

With Australian hot-head Kyrgios up to his usual antics, yelling at the umpire and involved in heated exchanges with other officials during his first-round match, the commotion from Court Three might have distracted Gauff as she lost the opening seven points to Elena-Gabriela Ruse. But despite the inauspicious start, and her growing frustration in failing to convert so many break points, the 11th seed hung tough for two-and-a-half hours to seal a place in round two with a 2-6 6-3 7-5 win over the little-known Romanian.