Isner sends Murray crashing out, Alcaraz roars into third round

The fourth set went with serve before Isner again broke to go 3-2 up and needing only to then hold and serve out for victory. He hit his 35th ace of the match for 30-0, followed it up with number 36 for three match points and needed just one, a volley, to seal the deal.

While the match was dominated by Isner's serving prowess, he also produced some killer drop shots and returns to disarm an opponent who had never previously lost to the American in eight encounters though none were on grass.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz put down an impressive marker on the Wimbledon lawns as he breezed passed Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor into the third round.

The 19-year-old fifth seed needed five sets to beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday but turned it up a notch against Griekspoor to win 6-4 7-6(0) 6-3. Even when he was pushed into a tiebreak in the second set, Alcaraz reeled off seven straight points to seize control.

It was only the fourth match of his career on grass but already he looks capable of a deep run into the second week. Next up is Germany's 32nd seed Oscar Otte on Friday.