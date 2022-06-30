Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon hopes were ruthlessly crushed on Centre Court by France's Caroline Garcia as the golden girl of British sport suffered a 6-3 6-3 second-round loss on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who rocketed to fame with her spellbinding US Open triumph last year, did not play badly but had no answer to Garcia's superior firepower.

Garcia, a former top-10 player with three grass court titles on her CV, dominated the opening set as her aggressive return game and heavy serving unsettled the 10th-seeded Raducanu. She continued blazing away in the second set as Raducanu, despite partisan support, fell away.