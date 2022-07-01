POLL | What is your game plan to watch sports this weekend amid load-shedding?
Sports fans will have to devise a game plan to watch their favourite matches this weekend after Eskom signalled the likelihood of at least stage 4 load-shedding.
SA was plunged into stage 6 load-shedding on Tuesday amid an unprotected and unlawful strike which saw staff unable to fix or maintain affected generating units.
On Friday morning Eskom said it had replenished emergency reserves sufficient to implement stage 4 and keep stage 6 at bay until 4pm on Friday afternoon.
Eskom said on Thursday “a minimum of stage 4 will be required continuously over the weekend”.
That will affect sports fans who were planning to watch the Springboks take on Wales, the All Blacks vs Ireland and Australia clash with England.
There is also Wimbledon and the British F1 GP to look forward to.
SA has seen fluctuating load-shedding stages all week as unions and Eskom were locked in wage negotiations.
Parties were set to meet on Friday for formal negotiations after the power utility was said to be willing to increase its wage offer to 7%. National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu on Thursday dismissed a report that it and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) had rejected this offer.
