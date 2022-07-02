Tsitsipas faces early hurdle in high-flying Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipas' newfound love for grass will face a stern test when the Greek fourth seed faces red-hot Nick Kyrgios in their third-round showdown at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Tsitsipas won his maiden grass court title in Mallorca last week and has carried that form into Wimbledon, showing glimpses of the quality that has helped him triumph on other surfaces.

But in fiery Australian Kyrgios, Tsitsipas faces a player who relishes playing on grass and has been in dazzling form himself, firing 24 aces and 50 winners in his straight-sets demolition of Filip Krajinovic in the previous round.

“Nick has more matches on me in these courts. He claims to like grass. I think his game is good for the grass,” Tsitsipas told reporters after his win against Jordan Thompson.