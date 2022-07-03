Fired-up Nadal douses Sonego’s challenge to reach fourth round

An irritated Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a rare calendar Grand Slam gathered momentum on Saturday as he took it upon himself to reprimand Lorenzo Sonego before condemning the Italian to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat in the Wimbledon third round.

The second seed had dropped a set in each of his previous two matches at the grass court major but on day six he appeared to be on a mission to get the match done and dusted before darkness set in.

But when Sonego convinced officials to close the roof so that the floodlights could be turned on, with the 36-year-old Spaniard leading 4-2 in the third set, Nadal did not appear happy with the decision as it meant his victory charge was held up by some 10 minutes.