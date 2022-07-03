Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round

The Iga Swiatek winning machine broke down on a lush Wimbledon lawn on Saturday as the world number one and red-hot favourite for the title was comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-2 by France's Alize Cornet.

There was a sense of disbelief on Court One as Poland's Swiatek, who had won her last 37 matches over four months, was outplayed by the unseeded 32-year-old. Even when she fought back from losing the first three games of the match and then also led 2-0 at the start of the second set, top seed Swiatek's usual confidence was missing.

The statistics said it all, with 33 errors off Swiatek's racket compared to seven by her opponent.