Maria downs fellow German Niemeier to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Experience overcame youth in the Wimbledon quarterfinals when 34-year-old Tatjana Maria beat Jule Niemeier, 22, 4-6 6-2 7-5 in an entertaining battle of German outsiders on Tuesday.

Maria, who returned from maternity leave only last summer after giving birth to her second daughter, is ranked 103 in the world and Niemeier 97.

“I have goosebumps everywhere,” Maria said in a courtside interview. “It was such a tough match against Jule — I think today we made Germany really proud.”

Both women started nervously, spraying errors on either side of Court 1, but Niemeier, playing at her first Wimbledon, took the early initiative, breaking in the first game and grabbing the set when Maria put a forehand wide.

Maria, upped her game in the second set, producing some telling returns, heavy slice and deft drop shots. She took the set with a volleyed winner on Niemeier's serve.