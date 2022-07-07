Injured Nadal unsure if he can play semis against Kyrgios

Rafa Nadal provided no assurance that he would be able to turn up for his Wimbledon semifinal on Friday against Australian Nick Kyrgios after the Spaniard played through an abdominal injury to beat Taylor Fritz in an absorbing contest.

Struggling with physical ailment, Nadal appeared close to retiring mid-match on Wednesday on Centre Court but he found the will to beat Fritz in four hours and 20 minutes.

A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows would see the Mallorcan claim the calendar slam — a feat last achieved in 1969 by Australian great Rod Laver.

But there was no guarantee from the 36-year-old that he would be present on Centre Court to keep his historic bid going.