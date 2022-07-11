Djokovic in seventh heaven after starring role in Kyrgios Show

Like superman in full flight, he swooped on to the threadbare Wimbledon grass on his belly to continue his celebrations, the relief clear for all to see after a tumultuous six months when his pursuit of becoming the most successful champion in men's tennis was halted in Melbourne due to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It's no coincidence that this place has such relevance in my life and career. It's a relief, as well, considering what I've been through this year. It adds more value and more significance and more emotions,” explained Djokovic after taming Kyrgios for the first time in three meetings.

Djokovic had started 2022 level on 20 Grand Slam titles with fellow Big Three rivals Federer and Rafa Nadal. The Serbian had been heavily tipped as the one who would break that deadlock at the Australian Open considering he owns a men's record eight titles at the season's opening slam.

But his Australian odyssey ended in chaos, with the Serbian held in an immigration detention centre for five days before being deported from the country on the eve of the hard court major.

“Certainly this year has not been the same like last years. In the first several months of the year I was not feeling great generally. Mentally, emotionally, I was not in a good place,” said the 35-year-old, who is now one title shy of Federer's men's record haul of eight at the grass court major.