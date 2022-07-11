Ice-cool Djokovic tames fiery Kyrgios to continue Wimbledon love story

After finishing 2021 one win short of a rare calendar-year Grand Slam, Djokovic's season has not panned out exactly as he would have envisaged after being deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open and losing to Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals.

“Certainly this year has not been the same like last years,” he said. “It has started the way it has started and it has affected me definitely in the first several months of the year.

“I was not feeling great generally. I mean, mentally, emotionally, I was not in a good place.”

The Serbian's refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 could prevent him from entering the US to compete at the year's final Grand Slam in New York, but the air of uncertainty had no bearing on his love affair with the lawns at the All England Club. Djokovic said he had no plans to get vaccinated and only hoped the entry restrictions will be eased for him to play at Flushing Meadows next month.

After completing victory in just over three hours, Djokovic raised his arms to the sky and after shaking hands with Kyrgios, he bent down to pluck some grass from the famous old court and tasted it before running up to his player's box to kick-start the celebrations.

“It always has been and always will be the most special tournament in my heart, the one that motivated me, inspired me to start playing tennis in a small mountain resort in Serbia where my parents used to run a restaurant,” said an emotional Djokovic, who was also celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Jelena on Sunday.