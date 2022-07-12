Home of Golf a house divided as the Open returns

The Open will celebrate its 150th anniversary this week hoping for a ceasefire in the escalating feud between the PGA and DP Tours and the rebel LIV Invitational Series that is threatening to leave 'The Home of Golf' a house divided.

With headliners like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson teeing off at the Old Course along with a supporting cast that includes most of golf's top-ranked players this year's Open was set up to be the sport's biggest party basking in a century-and-a-half of growth and progress.

But golf's past and future will collide on this picturesque stretch of Scottish coastline with PGA and DP Tour loyalists and LIV Series rebels expressing very different views over the sport's direction.

The build-up to Thursday's first round is almost certain to be dominated by questions about events unfolding off course and not who might hoist the Claret Jug. Major winners Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau have already heard the questions about 'sports-washing' and blood money after signing on with a venture bankrolled at about $250m (R4.3bn) by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).