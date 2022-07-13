Woods warns LIV rebels to enjoy the Open while they can

Tiger Woods warned players who have jumped to the rebel LIV Golf Invitational Series to enjoy the Open while they can because the door to the major championships could soon be closed.

The Open had hoped for a halt to the escalating hostilities between the PGA and DP Tours and the LIV Series during its 150th anniversary celebrations but the bitterness surfaced again on Tuesday with Woods taking aim at the big-money Saudi-backed venture.

Back at St Andrews where he has won two of his three Claret Jugs, Woods opened fire by accusing old rival Phil Mickelson and others who have signed on with LIV Golf of turning their backs on the PGA and DP Tours, who gave them the opportunity to build their careers.