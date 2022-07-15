A nine-year-old child was hit by a vehicle from the Tour de France's publicity caravan and was taken to hospital, organisers told Reuters on Friday.
The child, who suffered a bruise on his head and a suspected leg injury, was conscious when he was taken to the Couple Enfant hospital in La Tronche, near Grenoble, a spokesperson for Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said.
“The vehicle was going at a low speed. He was taken care of by the publicity caravan medical staff before the first responders took him to the hospital,” they said.
The 13th stage was a 193km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans to Saint Etienne.
Reuters
Child in hospital after being hit by vehicle at cycling tour
Image: 123RF/JAROMI CHALABALA
A nine-year-old child was hit by a vehicle from the Tour de France's publicity caravan and was taken to hospital, organisers told Reuters on Friday.
The child, who suffered a bruise on his head and a suspected leg injury, was conscious when he was taken to the Couple Enfant hospital in La Tronche, near Grenoble, a spokesperson for Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said.
“The vehicle was going at a low speed. He was taken care of by the publicity caravan medical staff before the first responders took him to the hospital,” they said.
The 13th stage was a 193km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans to Saint Etienne.
Reuters
READ MORE
Only 3 South Africans in the Tour de France, but with 60 million behind them
Injured Canan Moodie withdraws from Junior Springboks squad for Summer Series in Italy
Cyclist killed in Mpumalanga by fleeing hijacking suspects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos