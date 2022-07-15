×

Sport

Child in hospital after being hit by vehicle at cycling tour

15 July 2022 - 18:20 By Julien Pretot
: A nine-year-old child was hit by a vehicle from the Tour de France's publicity caravan and was taken to hospital. Stock image
Image: 123RF/JAROMI CHALABALA

A nine-year-old child was hit by a vehicle from the Tour de France's publicity caravan and was taken to hospital, organisers told Reuters on Friday.

The child, who suffered a bruise on his head and a suspected leg injury, was conscious when he was taken to the Couple Enfant hospital in La Tronche, near Grenoble, a spokesperson for Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said.

“The vehicle was going at a low speed. He was taken care of by the publicity caravan medical staff before the first responders took him to the hospital,” they said.

The 13th stage was a 193km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans to Saint Etienne.

Reuters

