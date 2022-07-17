Pretoria is to stage the sixth edition of the FIH Hockey World Indoor Cup from February 5-11 next year, the international federation said in a statement issued in Terrassa, Spain, at the weekend.
The tournament, originally scheduled for Brussels in February this year, was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is the first time the six-a-side tournament, which features both men’s and women’s competitions, will be held outside Europe, having been staged three times in Germany and once apiece in Austria and Poland since its inception in 2003.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Hockey’s delayed World Indoor Cup marches to Pretoria
Image: Helge Schutz/Backpagepix
Pretoria is to stage the sixth edition of the FIH Hockey World Indoor Cup from February 5-11 next year, the international federation said in a statement issued in Terrassa, Spain, at the weekend.
The tournament, originally scheduled for Brussels in February this year, was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is the first time the six-a-side tournament, which features both men’s and women’s competitions, will be held outside Europe, having been staged three times in Germany and once apiece in Austria and Poland since its inception in 2003.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Incentives for Commonwealth Games medallists and record-breakers
Michaelhouse hockey player accused of race slur in match against St John’s
Touring hockey players robbed in Gqeberha guesthouse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos