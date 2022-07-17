×

Sport

Hockey’s delayed World Indoor Cup marches to Pretoria

17 July 2022 - 13:32 By SPORT STAFF
Dan Nguyen and Christopher Ruhr celebrate a goal for winners Germany in the men's final against Austria at the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin. The 2022 Indoor Hockey World Cup will be staged in SA.
Dan Nguyen and Christopher Ruhr celebrate a goal for winners Germany in the men's final against Austria at the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin. The 2022 Indoor Hockey World Cup will be staged in SA.
Image: Helge Schutz/Backpagepix

Pretoria is to stage the sixth edition of the FIH Hockey World Indoor Cup from February 5-11 next year, the international federation said in a statement issued in Terrassa, Spain, at the weekend.

The tournament, originally scheduled for Brussels in February this year, was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This is the first time the six-a-side tournament, which features both men’s and women’s competitions, will be held outside Europe, having been staged three times in Germany and once apiece in Austria and Poland since its inception in 2003.

