Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenyan Judith Korir to win the women's marathon title.
Gebreslase broke away with about two kilometres to go and never gave Korir a chance down the final stretch to cross finishing line two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005.
"I am very happy and I want to give all the glory to God," said Gebreslase, who picked up the first major title of her career in Berlin last year.
"The Kenyan runner asked me to pass her but I stayed patient. Towards 40km, I felt strong and decided to leave."
It was Ethiopia's second marathon triumph in Eugene, Oregon after Tamirat Tola won the men's title in another championship record 2:05:36.
"Tola's win yesterday motivated me a lot today," said Gebreslase.
Korir, who produced the fastest time of her career, said she was frustrated that Gebreslase did not want to pace with her after they pulled away around the 27-km mark but was nonetheless pleased with her performance.
"The Ethiopian runners are very fast. It not easy to run with them, but I tried my best," she said.
The field produced a speedy start at 6.15 am local time, benefiting from sunny but pristine conditions, with temperatures hovering above 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10C).
Israeli Lonah Salpeter seized a chance to secure third spot on the podium after Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh fell off the leading pack and dropped out with less than 10 km to go.
Salpeter told reporters she was thrilled with the bronze after less-than-ideal preparation.
"I remained patient after the ladies pushed early in the race, no matter (how) the race would unfold," she said.
"Today, it was really a fantastic achievement. The marathon starts at 30km."
Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, who won three years ago, dropped out at around the 18-kilometre mark due to stomach issues.
Athletics
Faith wins in Eugene as Barshim flies high and Rojas makes it a triple
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon stamped her authority on the women's 1,500m final almost from the start on Monday and drove on relentlessly to take her second world gold in three minutes, 52.96 seconds.
Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay and Briton Laura Muir, who matched Kipyegon stride for lung-busting stride until the last 300m, took silver and bronze.
Kipyegon, winner of the last two Olympic 1,500m golds, the 2017 world title and who picked up a world silver in 2019 a year after having a baby, came to Eugene on the back of posting the year's fastest time on the same Hayward Field track in May.
She almost matched it on Monday as any thoughts of the sort of tactical race often seen in finals disappeared on the back of a 55.1 second opening lap.
The leaders went through 800m in 2.03 minutes, with the rest of the field flailing distantly in their wake.
They stayed locked together through the bell but the Kenyan began to create daylight on the back straight and powered clear."I have to say I am thankful for my second gold medal," she said.
"I knew it was going to be fast so I was well prepared for that. Now I really want to get a new PB (personal best)."
Tsegay, second-fastest in the world this year, finished in 3:54.52 and will now turn her attention to the 5,000m having won Olympic bronze over the distance last year.
"I was expecting more from this race but my opponents were more experienced and lucky so I have to be grateful for the silver," she said.
"I'm now thinking about the 5,000m and will show good some thing there."
Tokyo silver medallist Muir clocked 3:55.28 to collect Britain's first medal of the championship and her first in the event after finishing fifth, fourth and fifth in the previous three 1,500m world finals.
Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas underlined her status as queen of the triple jump on Monday after the Olympic champion jumped 15.47 metres to win a third straight world title.
Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts collected her second consecutive world silver with a best of 14.89m on the first try, leaping from the sand on her final attempt and running to the stands to hug her supporters.
American Tori Franklin took bronze, the United States' first world medal in the women's event.
Rojas, who bettered her own world record in March with 15.74m and is the first woman to win the triple jump outdoor championship three times, smiled broadly as the Venezuelan national anthem played at Hayward Field.
Rojas has set a goal to breach the 16m mark but after whipping up the crowd for her final attempt on Monday she finished well short.
Qatar's Mutaz Barshim won an unprecedented third successive world high jump gold in style on Monday as he cleared a world-leading 2.37 metres with ease as all his rivals struggled to get close.
Barshim, who famously shared Olympic gold with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi last year, jumped beautifully all night to go well beyond his own season's best of 2.30m.
The title was just about secure after he had cleared 2.35m but he then eased over 2.37m looking almost in slow motion.
With the gold medal then in the bag he had one attempt at a championship record 2.42m but failed.
"The target for me for today was gold medal, if even the world record is the only thing I still miss," said Barshim, whose best of 2.43m is second only to Javier Sotomayor's 2.45m set in 1993.
"Three worlds golds in a row is something that has never have been done before. I feel like I have a name in our sport, but I have been never felt like the greatest one in the field," added the modest Qatari, who also has two Olympic silvers and a world silver to his name.
World indoor champion Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea needed three attempts to get over 2.33m but then also cleared 2.35m at the second attempt to take silver.
Ukraine's Andriy Protsenko collected bronze on the back of his 2.33m clearance.Tamberi had a nervous path into the final, twice failing at 2.25m and then twice again at 2.28m in Friday's heats.
In the final he failed twice at 2.30m but then cleared 2.33m at the second attempt before bowing out at 2.35m to finish fourth.
Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali surged past Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win 3,000 metres steeplechase gold in a flawless performance.
The Olympic champion had stayed near the back of the leading pack for much of the race before making the decisive move in the last 200m at Hayward Field.
Girma had to settle for silver once again after finishing second in Tokyo and in Doha three years ago.
The performance ended Kenya's reign in the event at the World Championships, marking the first time since 2005 that a Kenyan did not finish top of the podium.
The winner in 2019, Conseslus Kipruto, finished with bronze in Eugene, Oregon.
Girma said he was pleased but not satisfied with second place and would reassess his training with an eye toward next year's worlds.
"The pace was very slow today, my tactic did not work and that (cost) me the gold," he told reporters.
"I was trying to change the tactic but the pace limited me very much."
There was a bizarre moment during the first lap of the race when the field was forced to dodge a camera operator who was standing in the middle of the track with his back to the competitors.
Belgium's double Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam reclaimed the world heptathlon title in emphatic style on Monday when she produced a personal best in the final 800 metres to see off the challenge of Dutch rival Anouk Vetter.
Vetter, who won silver behind Thiam in Tokyo last year, had gone into the final event 19 points ahead, equating to 1.3 seconds over 800m, but her personal best was more than two seconds slower than Thiam's.
She was never able to pose a serious threat though, looking tired from the start, while Thiam showed her class by posting a massive personal best by more than two seconds of 2:13.00 to claim a second world gold after 2017.
"I worked really hard on the 800 so knew I could do a good time but think I needed that extra push of someone behind me," Thiam said.
Thiam had led at the end of Sunday's action as she tallied her best-ever first day's points total.
Vetter hit back with a personal best long jump and a strong javelin on Monday morning to edge into that slender lead.
American Anna Hall, 21 and a great prospect for future titles, took bronze and also had the pleasure of being cheered home as the winner of the 800m.
Britain's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who edged out Thiam in the 2019 worlds, was below-par throughout and finished eighth.
