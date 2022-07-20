Surprise, surprise — Underdogs scoop gold at world championships

Briton Jake Wightman took a surprise world championship 1,500m gold as he out-kicked Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap on Tuesday, with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the Hayward Field stadium announcer.
Wightman had been knocking at the door for a few years and showed his confidence when he did what almost nobody does — went past the Norwegian on the back straight of the final lap.
He then drove on to cross the line in 3min 29.23sec, the fastest time in the world this year, looking utterly shocked.
Wightman's father Geoff, used to the combination by now but never previously seeing such a victory, somehow kept his emotion in check as he called his son home.
Ingebrigtsen took silver, with Spain's Mohamed Katir finishing strongly for bronze.
Australian Eleanor Patterson picked the perfect time to produce her lifetime best leap as she cleared an Oceania record of 2.02mto win a surprise world championship high jump gold on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazilian Alison dos Santos denied record-holder Karsten Warholm a third successive world championship title on Tuesday, winning the 400m hurdles in a 46.29sec championship record.
While the hype heading into the final had largely focused on a showdown between Norwegian Olympic champion Warholm and his American rival Rai Benjamin, the Tokyo bronze medallist had the victory locked up down the final straight, with Benjamin taking silver.
Warholm had twice broken the world record in 2021 but walked into Eugene, Oregon with a question mark over his head after suffering a hamstring tear in June, having not completed a race in 10 months, and finished seventh.
Benjamin's compatriot Trevor Bassitt took bronze.
Image: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Australian Eleanor Patterson picked the perfect time to produce her lifetime best leap as she cleared an Oceania record of 2.02mto win a surprise world championship high jump gold on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patterson failed twice at 1.98, once at her previous best of 2.00 but cleared 2.02 at the first attempt, giving her gold on countback ahead of Ukrainian favourite Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who needed two tries to get over the same height.
Italy's Elena Vallortigara was error-free up to matching her personal best of 2m but could not go any further and took bronze on countback.
Olympic and multiple world champion Mariya Lasitskene was absent because of the ban on Russian athletes in Eugene.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Young gun Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia dethroned Sweden's Daniel Stahl in the discus final, giving the performance of his life to win gold.
Olympic champion and 2019 winner Stahl very briefly held the lead with a 66.59m opener but was quickly overtaken by Lithuanian duo Mykolas Alekna and Andrius Gudzius, improving to 67.10m on his fifth try but never getting himself back into medal contention.
The 23-year-old Ceh sent roars through Hayward Field as he rocketed a 71.13m third attempt across the lawn in Eugene, clinching the top of podium in a championship record.
Alekna and Gudzius finished with silver and bronze, jogging along the track with their nation's flag waving behind them.
