Sport

African champs Banyana Banyana arrive from Morocco

26 July 2022 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana return home from Morocco this morning. Banyana made history when they won SA's first-ever Wafcon on Saturday night.

TimesLIVE

