Team SA has been hit by withdrawals ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with high-profile casualties including cricketer Marizanne Kapp and mountain-biker Alan Hatherly, who took bronze four years ago.
Team management said on Wednesday morning Kapp had pulled out for personal reasons while Trisha Chetty was injured.
Hatherly had a conflict with race schedules while Mariska Strauss, who was supposed to compete in the women’s mountain bike cross-country race, had contracted Covid-19.
Road cyclist Nicholas Dlamini was injured and had been replaced by Callum Ormiston.
There were further injuries to para-athlete star Ernst van Dyk and triathlete Nicholas Quenet, who are being replaced by Tiaan Bosch and Dylan Nortje.
Luxolo Adams, SA’s 200m track sprinter, has pulled out because of fatigue, but hammer-thrower Allan Cumming has been included in the squad.
The Games start on Friday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Commonwealth Games
Team SA hit by withdrawals ahead of Birmingham showpiece
Image: Jackson/Getty Images
Team SA has been hit by withdrawals ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with high-profile casualties including cricketer Marizanne Kapp and mountain-biker Alan Hatherly, who took bronze four years ago.
Team management said on Wednesday morning Kapp had pulled out for personal reasons while Trisha Chetty was injured.
Hatherly had a conflict with race schedules while Mariska Strauss, who was supposed to compete in the women’s mountain bike cross-country race, had contracted Covid-19.
Road cyclist Nicholas Dlamini was injured and had been replaced by Callum Ormiston.
There were further injuries to para-athlete star Ernst van Dyk and triathlete Nicholas Quenet, who are being replaced by Tiaan Bosch and Dylan Nortje.
Luxolo Adams, SA’s 200m track sprinter, has pulled out because of fatigue, but hammer-thrower Allan Cumming has been included in the squad.
The Games start on Friday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
DAVID ISAACSON | Banyana were great, but they were trumped by Wayde and Akani
SA’s world championship campaign ends without medals again
Finding SA's new triathlon generation is no Riddle
Speedy Simbine unable to save poor 4x100m team in SA's last medal shot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos