×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

WATCH LIVE | Banyana Banyana present their Wafcon trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa

27 July 2022 - 10:35 By TimesLIVE

Banyana made history when they won SA's first-ever Wafcon on Saturday night.

READ MORE :

African champs Banyana Banyana arrive from Morocco

Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana return home from Morocco this morning.
Sport
1 day ago

Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised Banyana Banyana R5.8m on their arrival back at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday from winning the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

‘We need to do more to celebrate you’ — SA celebs praise Banyana Banyana

"Your love and dedication to the game of football is exactly why we need to do more to celebrate you because you are the future," said MaMkhize as ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN PICS | ‘Bunch of winners’ Banyana receive warm welcome home

Banyana Banyana received a warm welcome when the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on ...
Sport
20 hours ago

‘Banyana Banyana must get more money to make a living’, says veteran footballer Mark Williams

"Women don't get the same pay as men but Banyana Banyana deserve everything, including the bonuses. They must get more money to make a living. I ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  2. Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia named deputy chair of Royal AM Ladies Soccer
  3. Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m Soccer
  4. WATCH | Victorious Banyana dance, Thembi Kgatlana jumps for joy in cast Soccer
  5. ‘Why did you leave?’: Al Ahly fans call for Pitso Mosimane to return after ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...