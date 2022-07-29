Damien Bonhage-Koen and Christopher Baxter cracked a meet best as they won gold for SA in the men’s pair at the under-23 world championships in Varese, Italy, on Friday.
They built up a lead of nearly two seconds by the 1,000-metre halfway mark before stroking to victory in 6 min 19.99 sec, ahead of Lithuania (6:21.25) and Romania (6:23.28).
The previous championship mark of 6:20.06 was set by a French crew at the 2017 edition.
The victory ensures the continuation of a proud SA tradition of men’s pair silverware at the age-group regatta.
Rowing
SA rowers clinch gold in championship best time
Image: SUPPLIED
