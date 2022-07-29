×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Rowing

SA rowers clinch gold in championship best time

29 July 2022 - 19:01 By SPORT STAFF
Rowers Damien Bonhage-Koen and Christopher Baxter celebrate their under-23 world championship gold in the men's pair in Italy.
Rowers Damien Bonhage-Koen and Christopher Baxter celebrate their under-23 world championship gold in the men's pair in Italy.
Image: SUPPLIED

Damien Bonhage-Koen and Christopher Baxter cracked a meet best as they won gold for SA in the men’s pair at the under-23 world championships in Varese, Italy, on Friday. 

They built up a lead of nearly two seconds by the 1,000-metre halfway mark before stroking to victory in 6 min 19.99 sec, ahead of Lithuania (6:21.25) and Romania (6:23.28). 

The previous championship mark of 6:20.06 was set by a French crew at the 2017 edition.

The victory ensures the continuation of a proud SA tradition of men’s pair silverware at the age-group regatta.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Rowing Kirsty wins SA’s only medal at Lucerne World Cup regatta

Veteran Kirsty McCann kept the SA flag aloft at the World Cup regatta in Lucerne yesterday, finishing third in the lightweight women’s single sculls.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Poorly funded Team SA under pressure to deliver gold

Team SA face a bitter battle for gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from Friday, fighting not only hungry competitors from other ...
Sport
1 day ago

Two world records fall on final day of world championships

Nigerian Tobi Amusan won 100m hurdles gold on Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible as ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  2. ‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  3. ‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung Soccer
  4. Itumeleng Khune: I’m a Khosi for Life and will never leave Chiefs Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs never made offer for Letsoalo: MaMkhize Soccer

Latest Videos

'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...