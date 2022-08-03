Miné de Klerk defended her world u-20 shot put crown in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, while sprinter Benjamin Richardson again made the 100m podium.
The 19-year-old De Klerk, a University of Oregon student who went to school in Welkom, was the only competitor to clear 17 metres, which she achieved on her third heave to secure victory by 32 centimetres over Pinar Akyol of Turkey.
The SA champion won the age group title for the first time at the previous global meet in Nairobi last year.
She also won the discus silver then, and on Monday she qualified for Wednesday’s final with the eighth-best effort overall, a 50.12m throw.
Richardson, who took silver in Kenya, crossed the line third in 10.12 behind Botswana’s defending champion Letsile Tebogo, who raced to victory in a 9.91 world junior record. He broke the 9.94 mark he set at the recent world championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Bouwahjgie Nkrumie of Jamaica finished second in the sprint in a 10.02 national record.
TimesLIVE
Athletics
SA's golden Miné defends her world title at u-20 championships
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
TimesLIVE
