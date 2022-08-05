“I have been practising for a while now without serving and started with serves four days ago. Everything has been going well. However, yesterday, after my normal practice, I felt a slight bother on my abdominal and today it was still there,” Nadal said.
Nadal withdraws from Montreal hard-court event, joining Djokovic
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's US Open tune-up event in Montreal, Canada, due to the same abdominal strain which forced him to miss his Wimbledon semifinal last month, he said on Friday.
The world number three's quest for a calendar Grand Slam ended after he pulled out of his highly anticipated showdown against Australia's Nick Kyrgios less than 24 hours before the match.
The 36-year-old Nadal, who has won 22 major titles, is a five-time champion at the ATP 1000 event in Montreal, which starts on Monday.
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the event on Thursday as he cannot enter the country without being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while Britain's Andy Murray was handed one of four wild cards.
