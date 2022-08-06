×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Commonwealth Games

Team SA bag one silver, three bronze medals as they slip down standings

06 August 2022 - 21:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Gold medalist Janieve Russell and bronze medalist Zeney van der Walt celebrate after the women's 400m hurdles final in Birmingham on Saturday.
Gold medalist Janieve Russell and bronze medalist Zeney van der Walt celebrate after the women's 400m hurdles final in Birmingham on Saturday.
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

Wrestler Nicolaas de Lange scooped a 97kg freestyle silver for Team SA at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, while boxing added two bronze and athletics a third. 

De Lange was fighting in the same division where SA took gold at Gold Coast 2018, courtesy of Martin Erasmus, but he came up against skilled Canadian Nishan Randhwawa in the final, going down 3-9 on points. 

What he lacked in skill he made up for with heart, trying until the very end to score an unlikely win. 

Boxers Simnikiwe Bongco and Phiwokuhle Mnguni both lost their semifinals on points, but that entitled them to bronze. 

Zeney van der Walt delivered a sensational storming finish in the women’s 400m hurdles as she came from near the back of the field to take the bronze in a 54.47sec personal best. 

Had she timed her run a little better she might have been stunned Jamaica’s defending champion Janieve Russell, the winner in 54.14. 

The men’s hockey team lost a hardly fought semifinal against India 3-2, relegating them to the bronze-medal playoff on Monday, the final day of the Games.

The day’s haul could not prevent Team SA, with seven gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals, from sliding to eighth on the medals table after being overhauled by Nigeria. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema Soccer
  2. PODCAST | ‘I knew I had overstayed my welcome at Sundowns’: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  3. ‘I am not udakaboy’: Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi blasts owner MaMkhize Soccer
  4. Emotional Tatjana opens up about mental challenges at Games Sport
  5. WATCH | ‘I used to fight a lot with Pitso’: former Bafana star Teko Modise Soccer

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...