×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Transformed Kyrgios completes Washington double

08 August 2022 - 11:02 By Reuters
Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates with the Donald Dell Trophy after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in their men's dingles final match during day 9 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 7 2022 in Washington.
Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates with the Donald Dell Trophy after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in their men's dingles final match during day 9 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 7 2022 in Washington.
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought with a dominant victory over Yoshito Nishioka at the Citi Open on Sunday, and the Australian said he was stunned at his "incredible transformation" over the last year.

Kyrgios launched a dozen aces on the way to a 6-4 6-3 win over his Japanese opponent to claim his first singles title since winning the same hardcourt tournament in 2019 in Washington DC.

Kyrgios, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon last month, seemed overcome with emotion as he slumped to his back on the court after sealing the win for his seventh career singles title.

"To see where I was last year to now, it's just an incredible transformation," he said, adding he had been in "some really dark places".

"There are so many people who have helped me get there, but myself, I've shown some serious strength tot continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one."

Kyrgios, well known for his on-court antics and outbursts, opened up on his mental health struggles earlier this year, saying he had suicidal thoughts and the time around the 2019 Australian Open was one of his "darkest periods".

He said last year he was unsure how long he would continue playing professional tennis but he has shown a new level of consistency this season.

Kyrgios did not drop serve in Washington and has won 11 of his past 12 matches, losing only to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

He also picked up a third doubles title of the year, returning to the court with Jack Sock later on Sunday to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5 6-4. Kyrgios won the Australian Open and Atlanta doubles titles with countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"Before the Australian Open, I decided that I wanted to put in a good training block, and then things started falling into place," said Kyrgios, whose ranking rose to 37th.

"I had a great Australian Open. I felt like the tournaments after the  Australian Open I was kind of reinventing myself a little bit on the court.

"I feel like my motivation is a lot higher than it used to be. I feel like there is a small window and I should capitalise on it."

MORE:

So how much has really changed in SA sport in the past century?

Long before local sports administrators understood what it took to produce elite competitors, they had already mastered the art of ridiculing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Belle of the ball: Wimbledon run underlines Isabella Kruger’s potential

1995 Rugby World Cup-winner Ruben Kruger’s daughter turned heads by reaching quarterfinals in London
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We'll get them': Zwane vows after Kaizer Chiefs suffer third loss in a row ... Soccer
  2. Why Orlando Pirates will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23 Soccer
  3. Sundowns blow away Cape Town City in season opener Soccer
  4. PODCAST | ‘I knew I had overstayed my welcome at Sundowns’: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  5. ‘New season, same old Kaizer Chiefs’ — Fans react to loss to Royal AM Soccer

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress