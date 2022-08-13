Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open

Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled off another three-set upset as both made the semi-finals of the Canadian Open on Friday.

Twice champion Halep secured a nervy 6-4 7-6(2) win on Friday and advance to the last four for a fifth time.

The former world number one, up a set and leading 4-1 in the second, looked headed for an easy passage into the last four.

But Gauff dug in and rallied to force the second set to a tiebreak before 15th-seeded Halep finish off the 10th seed in the tiebreak to maintain her dominance over the American.

In four career meetings, including three this year, Gauff has yet to take a set off Halep, who next faces another American in seventh seed Jessica Pegula - a 6-3 6-3 winner over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.