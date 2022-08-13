×

Sport

Johannesburg crowned National Netball champions

13 August 2022 - 14:02 By MATSHELANE MAMABOLO IN POTCHEFSTROOM
Victorious Johannesburg pose with the Spar National Championships trophy after they beat Tshwane 24-23 in the final at the North West University's Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds in Potchefstroom.
Image: Reg Caldecott

The clean sweep eluded Tshwane at the Spar Women’s Netball National Championships in Potchefstroom, North West, when their Senior A team fell 24-23 to Johannesburg Senior A in a thrilling final on Saturday morning.

Having watched the U21 side become champions via a 38-27 victory over hosts Dr Kenneth Kaunda, the seniors from the capital went into their match as favourites.

After all they had beaten Johannesburg 34-32 in the group phase and were the only team yet to lose in the championships.

But it was Johannesburg’s desire for a maiden title that won the day, Elsje Jordaan’s girls sneaking it courtesy of the shooting prowess of Nomfundo Mngomezulu.

The Proteas’ player was in her element from the onset as Johannesburg won the first quarter 6-4 after uncharacteristically poor shooting form by Tshwane’s Imke Visser.

Tshwane coach Jenny Van Dyk made tactical changes for the second quarter moving Kamogelo Maseko from goal attack to wing attack, captain Lungile Mthembu from wing-defence to centre. The ploy appeared to work as they raced into a 3-0 lead only for Johannesburg to reel them in and end up leading 14-10 at halftime.

The third quarter was all Tshwane as they scored six to their adversaries’ three for a 16-17 scoreline that made for a nail-biting final quarter. Jordaan had inexplicably replaced Mngomezulu to the side’s detriment.

But she brought her back for the last 12 minutes and it was end-to-end stuff with Kamogelo Maseko finally finding her mojo and spearheading Tshwane’s attack while Johannesburg’s teamwork saw them continuing to dominate.

Both sides scored eight goals in the last quarter as Johannesburg reigned supreme, the victory seeing their captain Boitumelo Mahloko shedding tears of joy at the final whistle.

Player of the Tournament Thale Mathe’s delight at both the team and her individual achievement knew no bounds.

“This means a lot to us. It was our first final as Johannesburg and to win this is a major achievement. And for me as a young player it is very encouraging to be voted the tournament’s best player.”

Tshwane captain Lungile Mthembu was gracious in defeat: “It’s very rare for a team to win the championships unbeaten, but we gave it a shot. We knew they had nothing to lose and that it would be tough opposition, but we fought until the end.”

