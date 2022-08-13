×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Swimming

Lara van Niekerk lowers her own African record at SA championships

13 August 2022 - 19:51
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Lara van Niekerk in action during the women's 100m breaststroke heats at the Commonwealth Games.
Lara van Niekerk in action during the women's 100m breaststroke heats at the Commonwealth Games.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Double Commonwealth Games champion Lara van Niekerk broke the African record as she won the women’s 50m breaststroke at the SA short-course championships in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night. 

She clocked 29.62 sec to improve on the 29.67 mark she had posted in the morning heats.

Van Niekerk, who will undergo surgery on her left ankle to remove some bone that has been causing her pain for the past six years, said she was hoping to go even faster at the world championships in Melbourne in December. 

Pieter Coetzé, another star from Birmingham 2022, took the 50m freestyle in 22.28, pipping Clayton Jimmie by four-hundredths of a second, and then added the 100m backstroke title, his 51.08 being more than three seconds ahead of his nearest rival. 

Matthew Sates picked up his sixth title of the gala, winning the men’s 200m individual medley in 1 min 55.98 sec, and Rebecca Meder claimed her fourth crown, taking the women’s 200m IM in 2:10.38.

Swimming in the same gala, Minke Janse van Rensburg broke her own 50m freestyle short-course Down syndrome world record, lowering it to 34.26. The day before she captured the senior world mark in the 200m freestyle. 

In the women’s 100m backstroke, local 16-year-old Milla Drakoploulos out-touched Kerryn Herbst of Tuks to win in 1 min 00.85 sec. 

In other action Caitlin de Lange won the women’s 50m freestyle in 25.27 and Brenden Crawford took the men’s 50m breaststroke in 27.40. 

Stephanie Houtman won the women’s 400m freestyle in 4:14.19 and Andrew Ross touched first in the men’s 400m freestyle in 3:51.13. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Minke bags world record No.5

Seventeen-year-old Minke Janse van Rensburg grabbed her fifth senior world swimming record on Friday morning, beating the Down syndrome short-course ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Raw' Coetzé drifts to victory while Sates claims two more titles

When Pieter Coetzé finesses his turns, underwater work and finishes, he is going to cause serious headaches in world swimming.
Sport
1 day ago

Lara bags qualifying time as friends Pieter and Matt begin duel

Double Commonwealth Games champion Lara van Niekerk achieved the first world championship qualifying time of the SA short-course trials in ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Villa had intel on us,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena after loss to TS Galaxy Soccer
  2. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mokwena gives journalists a coaching lesson on ... Soccer
  3. TS Galaxy stun defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Soccer
  4. A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: ... Soccer
  5. 'We fear no-one,' says bullish Chiefs coach Zwane before crunch Sundowns meeting Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women