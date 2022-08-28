×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Tete Morena Dijana wins men’s race in just his second Comrades

28 August 2022 - 11:38 By Matshelane Mamabolo in Durban
Tete Morena Dijana wins the men's race of the 2022 Comrades Marathon at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 28 2022.
Tete Morena Dijana wins the men's race of the 2022 Comrades Marathon at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 28 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Tete Morena Dijana won the  Comrades Marathon at only the second time of asking on Sunday morning.

The Nedbank Running Club athlete, who finished 50th in the 2019 race, lived up to his pre-race promise that he would ace the 2022 ultra-marathon.

A late bloomer in the sport due to lack of opportunities in his hometown of Mahikeng in the North West, security guard Dijana had sent out a warning earlier in the year when he finished second in the Nedbank Runified 50km race behind Stephen Mokoka.

And on Sunday morning, the 34-year-old went one further to win the 'Ultimate Human Race' with a run so compellingly calculated you could have sworn he was a seasoned competitor in the famed race.

Dijana took over the down run lead just before the 45th Cutting entrance into Durban to leave 2019 champion Edward Mothibi in his wake and add his name to that long list of SA road-running  legends to have won the famous ultra.

He reached the finish line in 5 hrs 30 min 38 sec, ahead of second placed Mothibi (5:33:46).

Dan Moselakwe completed the podium in third place (5:36:25).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Morozova wins Comrades court bid

Top Comrades Marathon women’s contender Alexandra Morozova is back in the race, and she can depart with the elite cluster — not from the back, as had ...
News
23 hours ago

Comrades Marathon is as iconic as braaivleis and Mopane worms

It’s as South African as braaivleis, rugby and sunny skies, but the Comrades Marathon is also the country’s biggest single-day sports event.
Sport
12 hours ago

It's about the run, not the win, say Comrades Marathon's elite women

The Comrades Marathon women's race on Sunday could be a fun run if utterances by the top contenders are anything to go by.
Sport
1 day ago

Comrades Marathon’s elite men calm before trek from Pietermaritzburg to Durban

It could be 'the calm before the storm', but there is nothing to suggest any of the main contenders for the men’s Comrades Marathon title are feeling ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'English isn't our language': Mbalula defends Ngezana over 'philosophy' moemish Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Percy Tau has not left Ahly, but could join big SA club within weeks Soccer
  3. Sponsorship clash send Sundowns packing from Loftus Sport
  4. WATCH | More millions for Banyana Banyana from Sasol Soccer
  5. Hunt says Sundowns have weakened the PSL with their buying power Soccer

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court