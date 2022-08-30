Jenna Challenor, the fourth-placed finisher in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, has relived the moment when her legs gave up on her and she had to crawl the last 10m to 20m over the finish line on Sunday.
Challenor, 41, of the Murray and Roberts team and Elite Athlete Development Programme, provided one of the moments of the race when she started to cramp entering the tunnel at Moses Mabhida Stadium and crawled the last stretch to the finish line.
‘If you can’t run walk, if you can’t walk crawl’: Challenor relives Comrades moment
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Jenna Challenor, the fourth-placed finisher in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, has relived the moment when her legs gave up on her and she had to crawl the last 10m to 20m over the finish line on Sunday.
Challenor, 41, of the Murray and Roberts team and Elite Athlete Development Programme, provided one of the moments of the race when she started to cramp entering the tunnel at Moses Mabhida Stadium and crawled the last stretch to the finish line.
“If you can’t run walk, if you can’t walk crawl. There was no way on earth I was giving up my hard-fought fourth-place gold medal for anything. That was brutal but I am proud,” she tweeted.
“Through it all, the highs, the lows, the pain, I kept smiling because in the end I am doing what I love and for people I love.
“SA you are incredible. Thank you for the support.
“The Comrades took all of me. To say I left it all out there is no lie.”
Russian Alexandra Morozova won the women's down run in 6 hrs 12 min 42 sec to improve on her previous two runners-up positions.
She was followed home by Dominika Stelmach (6:25:08) of Poland. Murray & Roberts’ Adele Broodryk was the first South African home (6:26:34) for a third-place finish.
Teammate Challenor, making her down run debut, was fourth in 6:42:14.
READ MORE
Russian Morozova, who won court bid to compete, takes women’s Comrades
All about family, says mom Broodryk, first SA woman home in Comrades
WATCH | Romance, crawling, courage and Ubers: What grabbed our attention at the Comrades
Comrades win earns Tete Dijana R100,000 and paid recovery leave from employer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos