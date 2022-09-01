Serena Williams turns back the clock under the eye of the Tiger

“There's a few people, but we were like, Okay, we can do this together, you know?”

The two sporting greats are both chasing history, Woods hunting Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 majors and Williams, one Grand Slam shy of equalling Margaret Court's mark of 24. Both records seem out of reach though Williams, with her win over Kontaveit, moves into the third round with a chance of writing a fairy-tale ending to her career.

Woods has already shown anything is possible when he ended an 11-year major title drought at the 2019 Masters to claim a fifth Green Jacket.

“I didn't know what I wanted to do,” said Williams, who signalled her intention to retire earlier this month.

“I was just lost, so many questions. When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods. It was really helpful to get clarity.”

Having been world No 1 for 319 weeks, Williams arrived in New York ranked below 600, unseeded and with just a single match win from three events coming into the season's final Grand Slam. But she delivered a Tiger-esque effort, tapping into her famous fighting spirit to register an impressive win.

“It was a privilege to watch greatness,” tweeted Woods. “Congrats @serenawilliams.”