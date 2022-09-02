Comrades deaths: How many there have been and how they can be avoided

The two runners who died at the 2022 Comrades Marathon brought the total number of deaths in the 101-year history of the ultimate human race to eight.
Comrades race doctor Dr Jeremy Boulter said there are precautions participants can take to avoid such extreme risk.
The 90km ultra-marathon made its return on Sunday following a two-year break enforced by Covid-19.
However, the race was marred by the deaths of two runners, Phakamile Ntshiza and Mzameleni Mthembu.
The last time the race recorded more than one fatality was in 2007 when two runners died after competing in the prestigious event.
In 2019 Limpopo runner Sonnyboy Ngobeni was found dead in his home two days after the race.
Boulter said given Ngobeni was not admitted to hospital or treated for a medical condition on the day of the race, his death is not included in the official statistic of eight fatalities as there is no conclusive proof it was race-related. The statistic only takes into account deaths of runners treated or hospitalised on the race day.
Second Comrades Marathon runner loses his life
Boulter said it’s sometimes hard to tell what the main causes of death during the running of the Comrades have been, but most appear to have been related to heart attacks.
“It’s not easy to establish, but in most cases it is most likely a cardiac arrest. However, there may be underlying problems. One can’t say for certain.
“We always assume the deaths are related to the effort of running the Comrades and the extreme physical stretch the race requires.
“However, there can also be underlying conditions [not previously detected] and unknown problems that may have surfaced through the race. Also some form of infections, like a viral infection.”
‘If you can’t run walk, if you can’t walk crawl’: Challenor relives Comrades moment
The doctor warned runners to listen to their bodies while running and avoid being part of the Comrades if they had an illness three weeks prior to the race as that might lead to serious medical issues.
“People mustn’t run if they are unwell or had any illness in the last three weeks before the Comrades,” Boulter said.
“People mustn’t take medication while they are running because that can contribute to problems. Runners must be aware of their body while they are running.
“If they feel they are running into trouble, they should pull out and catch a bus home instead of pushing through.”
In this year’s edition of the race, 341 runners received medical treatment at the Finish Venue Medical Facility at Moses Mabhida Stadium while 82 were admitted to hospital.
“It was a relatively quiet day. Based on number of starters, 2013 was probably the worst year in terms of people who needed medical attention on a Comrades day,” Boulter said.
