Barack Obama, Billie Jean King lead tributes to Serena Williams

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who had appeared with Williams at events for her “Let's Move!” campaign to promote physical activity for children while at the White House, offered her “congrats on an amazing career”.

“How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I'm proud of you, my friend — and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”