Sport

Barack Obama, Billie Jean King lead tributes to Serena Williams

04 September 2022 - 11:40 By Reuters
Serena Williams of US salutes the fans after her last career match, losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in three sets at the US Open 2022 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2 2022.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

 Former US president Barack Obama and tennis great Billie Jean King led the tributes to Serena Williams after her third-round US Open loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, which was likely to be the final match of her sparkling career.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion’s 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 defeat sparked a flood of messages on social media, as current and former athletes across sport and the world at large celebrated her achievements of the last 25 years.

“Congratulations Serena for your heart, skill, intelligence, dedication, and grace,” Obama wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Few athletes have inspired more people both in and beyond their sport.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who had appeared with Williams at events for her “Let's Move!” campaign to promote physical activity for children while at the White House, offered her “congrats on an amazing career”.

“How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I'm proud of you, my friend — and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”

Former world number one King, who watched from the stands on Friday, tweeted that Williams would remain in the spotlight.

“Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues.”

American gymnast Simone Biles, a champion for athlete mental health who is widely considered the greatest of all time in her sport, offered tribute to her fellow “G.O.A.T.” and thanked her for being “an inspiration”.

“Thank you @serenawilliams for transcending sports for Black athletes, female athletes and every athlete,” she wrote on Twitter. “Such a pleasure to watch.”

Swimming great Michael Phelps hailed Williams for not only changing tennis but also empowering the next generation.

“Her tennis accomplishments speak for themselves, but one of the things I admire about her is she simply doesn't quit,” the Olympic champion said.

“On or off the court her will, her strength, her determination — she simply never gives up. She’s a great example to us all.”

Williams had credited Tiger Woods on Wednesday as one of the main reasons she was still playing tennis. The golf great, who watched her beat world No 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday, showered her with praise.

"@serenawilliams you're literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis,” Woods tweeted.

American world number 12 Coco Gauff said Williams was the reason she kept dreaming.

“The impact you've had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT,” the 18-year-old said, using the abbreviation for “greatest of all time”.

