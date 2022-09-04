Swiatek tames Davis to reach fourth round, Kvitova outlasts Muguruza

World No 1 Iga Swiatek dug her way out of a second set hole to notch a 6-3 6-4 win over American Lauren Davis and reach the fourth round of the US Open for the second straight year.

The French Open champion came out sharp and fired an unreturnable serve out wide to capture the first set before falling behind 4-1 in the second as Davis raised her level. Despite the deficit the feisty Pole refused to drop her first set of the tournament, winning a tense 16-shot rally to set up break points at 4-4, which she converted when Davis whacked a backhand into the net.

In the end, Swiatek's superior serving and relentless defence carried the day against Davis, who plays a similar but less potent brand of tennis as Swiatek.

The 21-year-old top seed admitted she was not at her best during the two-hour night match in Louis Armstrong Stadium despite reeling off the match's final five games.