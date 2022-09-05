Gauff races into US Open quarters with win over Zhang

American teenager Coco Gauff used her superior speed to overcome a second set deficit and pull off a thrilling 7-5 7-5 win over China's Zhang Shuai to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time.

With Serena Williams' loss on Friday night likely signalling the end of her legendary career, American tennis fans are eager to see someone emerge in her place and many have put their hopes on the amiable, hard-serving Gauff.

“It feels insane,” Gauff said in an on-court interview after sealing the win to set up a showdown with in-form Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia on Tuesday.

“I mean, Ashe Stadium chanting my name — I was trying not to smile on the bench on the last changeover, I was trying to stay in the moment. But in my head I was smiling.

“I can't believe you guys were chanting like that. It's crazy.”