‘Congrats young king’: LeBron James weighs in as Tiafoe shocks Nadal at US Open

American Frances Tiafoe played the match of his life to beat second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday.

It was the first time this year Nadal, who had been chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, had been beaten in a major. Tiafoe covered his face with his hands as he soaked up the cheers from a packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium after breaking Nadal for a fifth time to claim arguably the biggest upset of the tournament.

“I don't even know what to say right now, I'm beyond happy, I'm almost in tears,” Tiafoe, seeded 22, said in an on-court interview.

“I can't believe it. He is definitely one of the greatest of all time. I played unbelievable tennis today but I really don’t know what happened.”

While Tiafoe did indeed play sublime tennis, he also benefited from an uncharacteristically poor serving and returning performance from Nadal. The Spaniard produced nine double faults and hit just 33 winners to Tiafoe's 48.