Swiatek survives surprise test from Niemeier to reach quarterfinals
Iga Swiatek was given a mighty scare by little-known Jule Niemeier on Monday before the Polish top seed finally handed the 108th-ranked German a 2-6 6-4 6-0 reality check in the fourth round of the US Open.
Swiatek, who collected her second Roland Garros title amid a 37-match winning streak earlier this year, barely looked like the world's best player as she sprayed the court with errors to surrender the opening set. She handed Niemeier a break in the third game of the second set with a clumsy mistake at the net.
Sitting on her bench with her towel over her head during the changeover, she loudly smacked her thigh in anger before returning to the court with new resolve, winning the next three games. The pair traded breaks twice to close out the second set but Niemeier scarcely put up a fight in the third, producing 14 unforced errors as her game quickly unravelled.
Swiatek, who won in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome this year, sounded rattled after the match as her usual legion of Polish supporters rallied around her from the stands.
“I'm just proud that I didn't lose hope,” she said in an on-court interview. “I had a hard time pushing her back.”
💪🏼Tough one today but I'm proud I did everything I cloud to prevail. So happy and grateful. QF in NYC.— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 6, 2022
💪🏼Trudny dzień i mecz, ale cieszę się, że zrobiłam dziś wszystko, co umiałam i mogłam żeby wygrać. Dumna z ćwierćfinału. pic.twitter.com/WtySJZBwCa
It is the first time Swiatek has reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. She faces in-form American Jessica Pegula next.
Aryna Sabalenka overcame a partisan New York crowd and an in-form Danielle Collins to secure a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win on Monday and set up a quarterfinal against familiar foe Karolina Pliskova.
American Collins came out firing to take the first set but the tide turned in the second when sixth seed Sabalenka won a marathon service game to lead 4-3. Sabalenka rolled on from there, breaking Collins in the next game and capturing the set with her fifth ace.
She broke again early in the deciding third set and raised her arms in triumph when Collins' service return landed in the net on match point.
Sabalenka, a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows last year, improved to 4-0 against 19th seed Collins.
Next up for Sabalenka is big-serving Czech Pliskova, who won a gritty three-setter over Victoria Azarenka, also of Belarus, earlier in the day. Sabalenka and the tournament's 2016 finalist Pliskova have split their four head-to-head meetings 2-2.
A surprise shower failed to stop American Jessica Pegula from reaching her third Grand Slam quarterfinal this year as she toppled twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2.
One of the most reliable returners in the sport, Czech Kvitova had won both of their previous meetings but was left to rue her missed chances as she converted only two of the six break points she earned.