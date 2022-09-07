×

Sport

PODCAST | ‘I had this vision one day I would be world champion’: Nontshinga

07 September 2022 - 15:20 By Sports staff
Sivenathi 'Special One' Nontshinga fights Hector Flores in their IBF light flyweight world championship bout in Hermosillo, Mexico on September 3 2022.
Image: Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images
Image: Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images

Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga says he had a vision from a young age that “one day I would be world champion”.

Nontshinga (23) scored a flash knock-down in the second round on his way to grind out a split decision victory over Hector Flores in Mexico on Saturday night (Sunday morning SA time) to lift the vacant IBF junior-flyweight title.

Speaking to Marawa Sports Worldwide, the fighter was asked if when flying to Mexico he thought he could win.

“I started to have a dream of being a world champion when I was still young. I had an aim that I wanted to reach that goal, that dream, some day I want to be the word champion,” Nontshinga said.

“I believed in my capabilities, I pushed myself, stayed disciplined and working all the time.”

Nontshinga, from East London, said “growing up in the township” he played “all the sporting codes — soccer, cricket, rugby”, but stood out in boxing and “had the feeling he would be a world champion”.

The boxer’s hugely experienced trainer Colin Nathan detailed to MSW how their relationship began in 2015, when he received a Facebook inbox message from Nontshinga. Nathan started training the boxer in 2018.

Nontshinga described how after round nine on Saturday Lathan told him “You have only nine minutes to change your life”.

“So I fought round 10, 11 and 12 and then he told me, ‘son, you did such a great job, I’m proud of you’.

“So I just knew I would get the victory. That’s why I was so calm [when the judges’ scorecards were read].”

Two judges scored it for the South African, who finished strongly over the final three rounds, by margins of 116-111 and 114-113, while the third had the Mexican winning 115-112.

Flores, suffering the first defeat of his professional career, dropped to 20 wins, one loss and four draws.

Nontshinga, whose unblemished record improves to 11-0 (9 KOs), now holds the SA record for fewest fights to win a mainstream world title, surpassing the previous best of 14 by Vic Toweel set in 1950.

For more episodes, click here.

TimesLIVE

