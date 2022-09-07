Terrific Ruud beats Berrettini to reach semifinals, Khachanov stuns Kyrgios
In-form fifth seed Casper Ruud pushed past Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the US Open semifinal on Tuesday with a shot at the world number one ranking still on the line in New York.
The French Open runner-up beat Berrettini on clay in July's Gstaad final and looked just as effective on the hard court, hanging back behind the baseline to absorb the 13th seed's power.
Sprinting through a sublime first set in which he produced just two unforced errors, it looked like Ruud was on track for a blowout victory when he was up 5-1 in the second set. But Berrettini, who was sidelined a number of times this season due to injury or illness, slowly began to find his usual level and appeared to have cracked the code in the third set when he broke Ruud in the second game and saved four breaks in the third.
Ruud mustered a terrific comeback, breaking Berrettini in the ninth and never trailed in the tiebreak.
“That was a better start than I ever had before in a match,” Ruud said in an on-court interview, adding that he had to temper his enthusiasm to clinch the affair.
“Sometimes you can get a little overexcited and think you can walk on water.”
He and third seed Carlos Alcaraz have a chance at seizing the world number one ranking at Flushing Meadows, as current holder Daniil Medvedev crashed out in the fourth round.
“Of course it's a bit more motivation,” Ruud said. “I'm trying to go for it, of course.”
Karen Khachanov upset Nick Kyrgios 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 to reach the semifinals of a grand slam tournament for the first time.
Russian Khachanov, seeded 27th, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal the win over the Australian, who had knocked out world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in the previous round.
Khachanov was better in the intense match's biggest moments, saving seven of the nine break points he faced, often with his thundering serve.
“Crazy match, like I was expecting it would be,” he said in an on-court interview after his second straight five-set win.
“I am ready to run, to fight, to play five sets. We played again for almost four hours and that's the only way to beat Nick I think.”
Spaniard Alcaraz defeated 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 in one of the latest ever finishes at the US Open on Monday to set up a next generation quarterfinal clash against Jannik Sinner.
After battling for three hours and 53 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the roof was closed due to rain, Alcaraz, 19, dropped to his knees in jubilation after sealing the contest on his first match point when Cilic's return hit the net.
The sizeable crowd on the main showcourt at Flushing Meadows gave the players a standing ovation with the clock striking 2.23am, minutes shy of the latest finish at the hard court Grand Slam in New York.