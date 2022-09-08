Swiatek gets past Pegula to reach US Open semis, Sabalenka beats Pliskova

“It's going to be tough even though I won the last couple of matches against her,” she said. “I know she's in great shape so I have to be ready for fast serves for sure and for some heavy hitting but I feel like I experienced that today as well with Jessie, flat ball, I'm going to be ready.”

Pegula's defeat ended any hope of an American woman winning the tournament in New York, with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams expected to head into retirement after her third-round loss last week.

In-form Sabalenka swatted aside Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-1 7-6(4) to reach her second straight US Open semifinal.

The Belarusian underestimated her opponent in their two meetings last year, when Pliskova defeated her in the Wimbledon and Montreal semifinals, but she was in dominant form in New York as she fired down seven aces and never dropped serve.

“Always tough matches against Karolina,” said Sabalenka. “The first set was really high level for me and I put a lot of pressure on her.”

Nothing went right for 2016 finalist Pliskova during the first set as she racked up 15 unforced errors and five double faults in 28 minutes. But the Czech's form improved considerably in the second set as she fended off the only break point she faced in the eighth game.

Sabalenka kept her cool in the tiebreak and raised her arms in triumph after sealing victory with a forehand winner on her second match point.