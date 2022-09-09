×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Alcaraz wins late night thriller over Sinner to reach US Open semis

09 September 2022 - 08:36 By Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on day 10 of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on day 10 of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point in the fourth set before digging deep in the decider to beat Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller and reach the US Open semi-finals in the early hours of Thursday in New York.

The Spanish teenager collapsed on his back after the match lasting more than five hours concluded at 2:.50am, beating the previous record for the latest finish of 2.26am set in three matches in 1993, 2012 and 2014.

The 6-3 6-7(7) 6-7(0) 7-5 6-3 win keeps alive Alcaraz's hopes of winning a maiden Grand Slam title and claiming the world number one ranking.

" I still don't know how I did it," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

How SA coach Wayne Ferreira helped US Open sensation Tiafoe gain focus

Wayne Ferreira says he had 2022 US Open sensation Frances Tiafoe, who the SA tennis legend has coached since 2020, cut down on technology and using ...
Sport
18 hours ago

"The level I played, the level of the match, the high quality of tennis. It's unbelievable."

Alcaraz put his finger to his ear in the fifth set after he raced across court to catch up with a Sinner drop shot and fired it past the Italian to set up break point, bringing fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium to their feet.

Alcaraz converted on the next point when Sinner's shot hit the net for a 5-3 lead and then fired a serve into Sinner's body on match point to end the five hour, 15 minute contest.

"Thank you to all of you," he said to the crowd.

Swiatek gets past Pegula to reach US Open semis, Sabalenka beats Pliskova

World No 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky serving performance to beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(4) on Wednesday and reach the semifinals of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Alcaraz was a human highlight reel all night, sliding and diving around the court and hitting a sensational behind-the-back circus shot that set up a forehand winner in the second set.

If the match was a preview of the future of men's tennis, the sport is in good hands with the 21-year-old Sinner and 19-year-old Alcaraz engaging in one thrilling exchange after another to the delight of the fans.

"Incredible battle @janniksin!" Alcaraz tweeted after the match.

"You really forced me to improve, and I'm sure we'll have many more matches in the future."

Frances Tiafoe makes history on court named after pioneer Arthur Ashe

Rising American Frances Tiafoe danced into the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium court and soaked up the cheers from his rapidly expanding fan base after ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sinner struggled to sum up the disappointment.

"It's not easy to talk now because I finished the match," he told reporters.

"It was a good match from my side, from his side. The level was high. But very, very tough."

Alcaraz plays American Frances Tiafoe on Friday for a spot in Sunday's final.

Africa hope Jabeur reaches US Open semis, Garcia ends Gauff's dream

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur overcame her own frustrations to reach the US Open semifinals by beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 7-6(4) on ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘Congrats young king’: LeBron James weighs in as Tiafoe shocks Nadal at US Open

American Frances Tiafoe played the match of his life to beat second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday.
Sport
3 days ago

Barack Obama, Billie Jean King lead tributes to Serena Williams

Former US president Barack Obama and tennis great Billie Jean King led the tributes to Serena Williams after her third-round US Open loss to Ajla ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Orlando Pirates approached me, says coach Riveiro Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  4. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer
  5. Dave Adams, the quiet man who plotted Nedbank’s stunning Comrades success Sport

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'