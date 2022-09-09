×

Sport

Swiatek goes all in to reach US Open final

09 September 2022 - 08:36 By Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates her victory over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semi-final of the women's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on September 8 2022 in New York.
Image: Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek threw caution to the wind after tentative play left her down a set against Aryna Sabalenka in their US Open semi-final on Thursday.

After coming out tight, the world number one began to swing more freely in the second and third sets, matching the Belarusian's power to emerge with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory and a spot in Saturday's final against Ons Jabeur.

“I needed to go all in to change the momentum,” she told reporters.

“I felt a huge difference between the first set and the last two. I'm pretty happy that I got my level of energy up a little bit.”

Sabalenka said she could feel the difference on her side of the net too.

“She was playing aggressively, and I was trying to stay in the game, which was my mistake,” she said.

“I should just go for it.”

The 21-year-old Swiatek said learning to keep her composure even when her back is against the wall has been the most meaningful area of growth in her game.

“Earlier I felt like my emotions were taking over and I was panicking a little bit when I was losing,” she said.

“Right now it's easier for me to logically think what I can change. And I feel like I have more skills to do that and more than one type of way to play.

“I'm pretty happy it changed because I think that's basically the most important thing on the highest level.”

The two-time French Open champion said she is still learning to trust herself on the fast North American hard courts, where she struggled in tune-up events before coming to New York, after going on a 37-match winning streak earlier in the year.

“I trust myself for sure on clay and maybe also other surfaces,” she said.

“Here I just try to accept maybe that sometimes I'm not going to trust myself, and I still need to prove myself in a couple of matches against heavy hitters.”

