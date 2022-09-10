×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Tireless Alcaraz on the cusp of Grand Slam glory

10 September 2022 - 14:42 By Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

With poise beyond his 19 years and enviable stamina, Carlos Alcaraz faced down the crowd and Frances Tiafoe on Friday night to collect another thrilling win and reach the US Open final.

Despite wrapping up the latest-finishing match in tournament history in the early morning hours on Thursday, the Spaniard had plenty more in the tank on Friday, sprinting to drop shots, pounding forehands and coolly holding serve in the tense fifth set.

“I feel great right now,” a beaming Alcaraz told reporters after the win, which set up a final with Norway's Casper Ruud on Sunday.

“I mean, a little bit tired. But right now I'm just so, so happy.”

Tiafoe comes up short at US Open but gives hope to weary American fans

Frances Tiafoe came up short in his quest for a US Open title but he walks out of Flushing Meadows having boosted hope for the future of American ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Alcaraz's run at the tournament last year came to a jarring finish when he retired from his quarterfinal with a leg injury he said came from playing long matches in his previous rounds.

That turn led some to wonder if the highly-touted teenager possessed the endurance needed to win a Grand Slam given its gruelling, best-of-five format.

But he has more than silenced the doubters with three consecutive five-set victories on the sport's biggest stage.

“I've played more matches in five sets, I am more prepared mentally and physically,” Alcaraz said.

“It was 12 months of working hard in the gym, on the court. But I would say it's all mental.”

Swiatek goes all in to reach US Open final

Iga Swiatek threw caution to the wind after tentative play left her down a set against Aryna Sabalenka in their US Open semi-final on Thursday.
Sport
1 day ago

That mental strength was on full display in front of a sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium that was overwhelmingly in the American Tiafoe's corner.

The crowd erupted when Tiafoe survived a match point in the fourth set and many jumped to their feet when he won a tie break to force a winner-take-all fifth, but Alcaraz remained focused.

“I thought it is a new match in the fifth set,” he said.

“I have to stay there playing well, playing my game, and believe. I just thought that I was able to beat Frances in the fifth set.”

The stakes of Sunday's final could not be higher.

The winner will walk away with their first Grand Slam trophy and the world number one ranking.

Ruud has enjoyed a more straightforward and less talked about route to the final but will be the underdog against Alcaraz, who is 2-0 against the Norwegian including a win at the Miami Open final in April.

“He's playing really, really well,” Alcaraz said.

“I know that. I will have to show my best.”

READ MORE

Alcaraz wins late night thriller over Sinner to reach US Open semis

Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point in the fourth set before digging deep in the decider to beat Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller and reach the US ...
Sport
1 day ago

How SA coach Wayne Ferreira helped US Open sensation Tiafoe gain focus

Wayne Ferreira says he had 2022 US Open sensation Frances Tiafoe, who the SA tennis legend has coached since 2020, cut down on technology and using ...
Sport
2 days ago

Frances Tiafoe makes history on court named after pioneer Arthur Ashe

Rising American Frances Tiafoe danced into the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium court and soaked up the cheers from his rapidly expanding fan base after ...
Sport
2 days ago

Africa hope Jabeur reaches US Open semis, Garcia ends Gauff's dream

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur overcame her own frustrations to reach the US Open semifinals by beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 7-6(4) on ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  2. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  3. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer
  4. Please don’t boo us, pleads Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule Soccer
  5. ‘He was going to score goals’ — SA reacts to Andile Mpisane’s nearly debut Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'